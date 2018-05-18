Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will post sales of $167.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.40 million to $169.15 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $152.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $696.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $700.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $759.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $775.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $174.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 18.05%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of Globus Medical opened at $51.07 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

In other Globus Medical news, insider David C. Paul sold 827,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $42,847,077.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,096,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,807,644.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David C. Paul sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $37,562,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,096,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,807,644.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,004 shares of company stock valued at $96,809,327 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 56,962 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,283.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 223,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 207,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

