GKN (GKNLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GKN (OTCMKTS:GKNLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “GKN plc operates as an engineering business serving the automotive, industrial, off-highway, and aerospace markets. It sells its products primarily to vehicle and aircraft manufacturers as well as, in Aerospace, to other tier one suppliers. It operates in four different business areas. Automotive segment supplies driveshaft, geared components, torque management devices, structural and engine components and substrates for catalytic converters. Powder Metallurgy segment produces powdered metal and sintered components for automotive and other industrial customers. OffHighway segment mainly designs and manufactures steel wheels and driveline products for the agricultural, construction and mining, and industrial machinery markets. Aerospace segment’ activities are concentrated on the production of airframe and engine structures, components and assemblies for both military and civil aerospace markets. GKN plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

GKN opened at $6.33 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. GKN has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

GKN plc engages in engineering business worldwide. The company's Aerospace division manufactures airframe structures, including wings, fuselages, empennages, and nacelles and pylons; commercial engines, fan rotatives, fan statics, booster and compressors, turbine exit and inlet structures, and space propulsion products; aircraft systems, such as wiring and interconnection systems, aircraft transparencies, ice protection, landing gears, and tanks and flotation systems; and after market, and MRO services.

