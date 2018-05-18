GKN (GKN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GKN (LON:GKN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GKN. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.78) target price on shares of GKN in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.10) price target on shares of GKN in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.77) price target on shares of GKN in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GKN from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 450 ($6.10) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 455 ($6.17) price target on shares of GKN in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 436.69 ($5.92).

Shares of GKN opened at GBX 480.70 ($6.52) on Tuesday. GKN has a twelve month low of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 449.46 ($6.10).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from GKN’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 5th.

In other GKN news, insider Phil Swash sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.83), for a total transaction of £21,500 ($29,164.41).

About GKN

GKN plc engages in engineering business worldwide. The company's Aerospace division manufactures airframe structures, including wings, fuselages, empennages, and nacelles and pylons; commercial engines, fan rotatives, fan statics, booster and compressors, turbine exit and inlet structures, and space propulsion products; aircraft systems, such as wiring and interconnection systems, aircraft transparencies, ice protection, landing gears, and tanks and flotation systems; and after market, and MRO services.

