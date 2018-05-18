GKN (GKN) Sets New 1-Year High at $485.70

GKN (LON:GKN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 485.70 ($6.59) and last traded at GBX 476.30 ($6.46), with a volume of 1306147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473.20 ($6.42).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GKN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GKN in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.78) price objective on shares of GKN in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.31) price objective on shares of GKN in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 455 ($6.17) price objective on shares of GKN in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.10) price objective on shares of GKN in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GKN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 436.69 ($5.92).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th were paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from GKN’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 5th.

In other news, insider Phil Swash sold 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.87), for a total value of £117,559.50 ($159,467.58).

GKN Company Profile

GKN plc engages in engineering business worldwide. The company's Aerospace division manufactures airframe structures, including wings, fuselages, empennages, and nacelles and pylons; commercial engines, fan rotatives, fan statics, booster and compressors, turbine exit and inlet structures, and space propulsion products; aircraft systems, such as wiring and interconnection systems, aircraft transparencies, ice protection, landing gears, and tanks and flotation systems; and after market, and MRO services.

