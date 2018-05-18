GKN (GKN) Sets New 1-Year High at $485.70

GKN (LON:GKN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 485.70 ($6.59) and last traded at GBX 476.30 ($6.46), with a volume of 1306147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473.20 ($6.42).
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GKN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GKN in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.78) price objective on shares of GKN in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.31) price objective on shares of GKN in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 455 ($6.17) price objective on shares of GKN in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.10) price objective on shares of GKN in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GKN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 436.69 ($5.92).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th were paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from GKN’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 5th.
GKN Company Profile
GKN plc engages in engineering business worldwide. The company's Aerospace division manufactures airframe structures, including wings, fuselages, empennages, and nacelles and pylons; commercial engines, fan rotatives, fan statics, booster and compressors, turbine exit and inlet structures, and space propulsion products; aircraft systems, such as wiring and interconnection systems, aircraft transparencies, ice protection, landing gears, and tanks and flotation systems; and after market, and MRO services.
