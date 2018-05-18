Geron (GERN) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

News stories about Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Geron earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7748537485546 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Geron from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of GERN opened at $3.38 on Friday. Geron has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $593.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.31.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a negative net margin of 3,300.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. analysts predict that Geron will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

