Genworth Financial (GNW) Stock Price Up 0%

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.53. 5,032,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 3,655,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GNW. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo set a $3.00 target price on Genworth Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genworth Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 82.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 78.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
