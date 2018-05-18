Genworth Financial (GNW) Stock Price Up 0%

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.53. 5,032,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 3,655,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNW. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo set a $3.00 target price on Genworth Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genworth Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Genworth Financial will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 82.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 78.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.