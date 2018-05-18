GenWealth Group Inc. Takes Position in Apple (AAPL)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8,292.9% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays set a $174.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $177.35 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $186.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Apple has a 12-month low of $185.68 and a 12-month high of $188.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,748,771.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,869 shares of company stock worth $37,493,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

