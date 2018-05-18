Genomic Health (GHDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) to announce $91.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.37 million and the highest is $93.78 million. Genomic Health reported sales of $85.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full year sales of $376.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.59 million to $381.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $412.31 million per share, with estimates ranging from $400.73 million to $423.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genomic Health.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.95 million. Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Genomic Health from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Genomic Health opened at $38.24 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,824.00 and a beta of 0.62. Genomic Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09.

In related news, insider James J. Vaughn sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $48,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip G. Febbo sold 4,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $162,295.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $1,619,668. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genomic Health by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Genomic Health during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genomic Health during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genomic Health during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genomic Health during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

