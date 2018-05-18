Genesco (GCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GCO. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group set a $42.00 target price on Genesco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 target price on Genesco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE GCO opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $895.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Genesco has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $45.65.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.00 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $93,082.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,811,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,777,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $11,130,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after buying an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,824,000.

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

