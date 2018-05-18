General Motors (GM) is Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,050 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 3.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of General Motors worth $45,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,868,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $896,398,000 after buying an additional 4,611,023 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in General Motors by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,923,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,792,000 after buying an additional 3,594,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,310,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $217,657,000 after buying an additional 3,352,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,810,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $279,170,000 after buying an additional 2,986,293 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 4,992.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,962,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,443,000 after buying an additional 2,904,565 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,450.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Retiree Medical Benefits T. Uaw sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. General Motors has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $37.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 billion. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Berenberg Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

