Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 245.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gemphire Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Get Gemphire Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GEMP opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gemphire Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. equities research analysts forecast that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Gemphire Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gemphire Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.