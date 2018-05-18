Gavin Patterson Purchases 858 Shares of BT Group (BT.A) Stock

BT Group (LON:BT.A) insider Gavin Patterson acquired 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,444.11).

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 204.65 ($2.78) on Friday. BT Group has a 12 month low of GBX 224.20 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 337.05 ($4.57).

Get BT Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.75) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.43) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on BT Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.88) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.26) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 300.17 ($4.07).

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.