Gatcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. Gatcoin has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $9,047.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gatcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gatcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Qryptos, COSS and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003854 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00722808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012345 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00051150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185538 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00083343 BTC.

About Gatcoin

Gatcoin’s genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. The official website for Gatcoin is www.gatcoin.io . Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gatcoin is medium.com/@gatcoin

Buying and Selling Gatcoin

Gatcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Qryptos, IDEX, Lykke Exchange and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gatcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

