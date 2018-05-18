Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce sales of $254.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.17 million and the highest is $254.20 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $243.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $244.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.