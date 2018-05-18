Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,073.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.46%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million.

GLMD stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 292,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 649,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLMD. Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

