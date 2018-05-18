Galápagos (GLPG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.26

News stories about Galápagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Galápagos earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7399475331774 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galápagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galápagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Galápagos in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Galápagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galápagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of Galápagos opened at $96.68 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 1.97. Galápagos has a 1-year low of $95.03 and a 1-year high of $95.35.

Galápagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.30. Galápagos had a negative net margin of 86.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. research analysts anticipate that Galápagos will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Galápagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

