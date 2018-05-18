G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 171.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 396,215 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,535,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Mark A. Velleca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $144,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,026 shares of company stock valued at $843,033. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

G1 Therapeutics opened at $48.31 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $48.30.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.07). equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

