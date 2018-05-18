G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on G1 Therapeutics to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics opened at $48.31 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.07). equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Velleca sold 7,500 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $347,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,026 shares of company stock valued at $843,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 484.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.