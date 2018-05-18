FY2019 Earnings Estimate for HCP, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Group (HCP)

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for HCP in a report released on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst O. Okusanya now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $479.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.86 million. HCP had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Shares of HCP opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. HCP has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in HCP during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in HCP during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. bought 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $502,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $727,685. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. HCP’s payout ratio is 75.90%.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

