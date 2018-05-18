FY2019 Earnings Estimate for DHX Media Issued By Clarus Securities (DHX)

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) – Analysts at Clarus Securities cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for DHX Media in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. Clarus Securities analyst J. Mackay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49.

Shares of DHX Media opened at C$1.40 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. DHX Media has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$3.65.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.13 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) is a Canada-based company engaged in the supply and distribution of television and film productions. The Company creates, produces and licenses of family entertainment rights. DHX owns, markets and distributes over 8,500 half hours of children’s entertainment content, and exploits owned properties through its consumer products licensing business.

