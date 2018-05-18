FY2018 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Raised by Analyst

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Investment analysts at Capital One upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 15th. Capital One analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.47.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPOR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Williams Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.32.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Gulfport Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul D. Westerman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,448.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

