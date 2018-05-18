FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Patient Home Monitoring (PHM) Issued By Beacon Securities

Patient Home Monitoring (CVE:PHM) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 16th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

PHM opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Patient Home Monitoring has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.52.

Patient Home Monitoring (CVE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.52 million during the quarter.

Patient Home Monitoring Company Profile

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers home ventilators, PAP devices, masks and accessories, humidifiers, afflovest products, and cough assists, as well as power mobility equipment, vehicle lifts, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP- BiPAP units.

