Fulcrum Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Capital One (COF)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its position in Capital One (NYSE:COF) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One by 98.3% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One by 98.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. UBS assumed coverage on Capital One in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo lowered their target price on Capital One from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $548,028.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,479.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $461,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,770 shares of company stock worth $27,484,751 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital One opened at $96.74 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Capital One has a 12-month low of $94.55 and a 12-month high of $96.54.

Capital One (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Capital One had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 8.38%. Capital One’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Capital One will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Capital One Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.