Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,943 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 111.1% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Millie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1 year low of $50.31 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

