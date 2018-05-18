Foxtons (FOXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Foxtons (LON:FOXT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 69.50 ($0.94).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Foxtons in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Foxtons from GBX 66 ($0.90) to GBX 52 ($0.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.67) price target on shares of Foxtons in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Foxtons from GBX 74 ($1.00) to GBX 69 ($0.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.09) price target on shares of Foxtons in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Foxtons opened at GBX 73 ($0.99) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Foxtons has a 1 year low of GBX 63.50 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 115.13 ($1.56).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Nic Budden sold 1,000,000 shares of Foxtons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £800,000 ($1,085,187.19).

Foxtons Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

