Forward Air (FWRD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.
Forward Air opened at $58.39 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.
In related news, Director George M. Lynch sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $135,513.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,371.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.