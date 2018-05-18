Forward Air (FWRD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air opened at $58.39 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George M. Lynch sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $135,513.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,371.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.