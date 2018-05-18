Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 634,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 256,284 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 33,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 232,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 172,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $287,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital set a $67.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Gabelli raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NYSE FBHS opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $56.37.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

