Fortinet (FTNT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

5/4/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Fortinet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Fortinet was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $47.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Fortinet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Estimates for Fortinet have remained stable of late. Notably, the company has outperformed the industry in the last one year. Going ahead, we believe that the company’s strategy of focusing on selling subscription-based services will enable it to generate more stable revenues and help in expanding margins. Furthermore, acquisitions are a major positive for Fortinet as these help it to strengthen its product portfolio and capabilities, thereby boosting its top-line performance. Nonetheless, we are slightly concerned over the company’s declining revenue growth rate. Notably, over the last six quarters, the company’s revenue growth rates have been around 20%, which are significantly lower than its previous rates of over 30%. Also, a tepid first quarter revenue outlook makes us slightly cautious about its near-term performance.”

4/24/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2018 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2018 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/29/2018 – Fortinet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

3/27/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Fortinet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

3/21/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS from $50.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. 10,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.75. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Judith Sim sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $450,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,424 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $202,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,338 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,761 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

