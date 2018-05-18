FNB Co. (FNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

FNB Co. (NYSE:FNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

FNB has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FNB to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.57 on Friday. FNB has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

FNB (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. FNB had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that FNB will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $69,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded FNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of FNB in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of FNB in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of FNB in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

About FNB

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

