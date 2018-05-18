Fluor Co. (FLR) Holdings Cut by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,650 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fluor were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 108,251 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 657,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,974,000 after acquiring an additional 467,725 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of Fluor opened at $49.78 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Fluor had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Fluor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

In related news, CFO Bruce A. Stanski sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $213,561.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Fluor purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,484.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,218 shares of company stock worth $6,953,603 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.