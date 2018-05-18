Fluidigm (FLDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $6.25 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.10 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of FLDM opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.01. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 98.85% and a negative net margin of 55.66%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluidigm news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $430,458.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 538,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,137. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,167,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after buying an additional 463,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

