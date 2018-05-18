Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flexsteel Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6443495597396 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

FLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock traded up $38.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,696. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $293.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.