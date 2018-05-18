Five Below (FIVE) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.73% of Five Below worth $29,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Five Below opened at $75.53 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Five Below has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $75.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Five Below news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $480,537.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

