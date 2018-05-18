First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 280,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 100,636 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,517,000 after acquiring an additional 113,069 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 11,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $360,460.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 869,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,014,734.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $188,364.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 292,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,334,621.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,140 shares of company stock worth $2,167,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $99.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

