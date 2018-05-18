First Cash Financial Services, Inc. (FCFS) Holdings Trimmed by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Cash Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,435 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.26% of First Cash Financial Services worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First Cash Financial Services by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,492 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Cash Financial Services by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Cash Financial Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Cash Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Cash Financial Services by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of First Cash Financial Services to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Cash Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Cash Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of First Cash Financial Services from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of First Cash Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 17,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,410,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mikel D. Faulkner acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.89 per share, with a total value of $146,013.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,879.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Cash Financial Services opened at $92.50 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.76. First Cash Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.20 and a 52-week high of $90.60.

First Cash Financial Services (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.09 million. First Cash Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.58%. First Cash Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Cash Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. First Cash Financial Services’s payout ratio is 32.12%.

First Cash Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

