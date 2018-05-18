Financial Review: OpGen (OPGN) vs. Foundation Medicine (FMI)

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ: FMI) and OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Foundation Medicine and OpGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foundation Medicine -84.96% -299.63% -94.81% OpGen -409.83% -437.11% -152.04%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Foundation Medicine and OpGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foundation Medicine 0 2 1 0 2.33 OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Foundation Medicine currently has a consensus target price of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.57%. OpGen has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given OpGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OpGen is more favorable than Foundation Medicine.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foundation Medicine and OpGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foundation Medicine $152.90 million 19.32 -$161.46 million ($4.50) -17.72 OpGen $3.21 million 3.34 -$15.41 million ($9.78) -0.18

OpGen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foundation Medicine. Foundation Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OpGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Foundation Medicine has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OpGen has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Foundation Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Foundation Medicine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of OpGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc. provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies. It provides clinical products, such as FoundationOne for solid tumors; FoundationOne Heme for blood-based cancers, or hematologic malignancies, including leukemia, lymphoma, and sarcomas; Foundation Assay for Circulating Tumor; FoundationFocus CDxBRCA, a diagnostic assay to aid in identifying women with ovarian cancer; and FoundationOne CDx, a diagnostic assay for solid tumors. The company also offers FoundationCORE, a knowledgebase to publish scientific and medical advances, and foster relationships throughout the oncology community. In addition, it has strategic collaboration agreements with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; and Genentech, Inc. Foundation Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration with The European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer to advance precision medicine using comprehensive genomic profiling to facilitate clinical trial enrollment. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Foundation Medicine, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roche Holdings, Inc.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel in vitro diagnostic test designed to detect bacterial nucleic acids; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect antimicrobial- resistant pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect urinary tract infection. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

