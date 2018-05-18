Financial Analysis: Loma Negra (LOMA) versus CRH (CRH)

Loma Negra (NYSE: LOMA) and CRH (NYSE:CRH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loma Negra and CRH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra $926.54 million 1.97 $96.08 million $0.85 18.06 CRH $29.70 billion 1.05 $2.14 billion $2.50 14.80

CRH has higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra. CRH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loma Negra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CRH pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Loma Negra does not pay a dividend. CRH pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CRH has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Loma Negra and CRH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra 1 1 3 0 2.40 CRH 0 0 5 0 3.00

Loma Negra currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.61%. CRH has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.16%. Given Loma Negra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loma Negra is more favorable than CRH.

Profitability

This table compares Loma Negra and CRH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra 10.55% 54.78% 14.77% CRH N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Loma Negra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of CRH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Loma Negra

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. It also provides railroad cargo transport services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel or raw materials. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Loma Negra Holding GmbH.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products. It also produces and sells concrete masonry and hardscapes, packaged lawn and garden products, packaged cement mixes, and glass and aluminum glazing systems, as well as fencing, utility, drainage, and structural precast products; and provides asphalt paving services. In addition, the company sells and distributes bricks, cement, sanitary, heating, plumbing, and other building products to small and medium-sized builders through 352 locations; general public through 198 retail locations; and plumbers, as well as heating, gas, water, and ventilation technicians through 134 showrooms. It operates primarily in Western Europe and North America, as well as in Eastern Europe, the Philippines, Brazil, China, and India. CRH plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

