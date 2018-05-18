FIG Partners Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF)

MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) – Research analysts at FIG Partners lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MutualFirst Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 15th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. FIG Partners also issued estimates for MutualFirst Financial’s FY2018 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 million.

MFSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MutualFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

MutualFirst Financial opened at $37.45 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. MutualFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, Director Michael J. Marien sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $130,632.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,891.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Marien sold 2,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $108,215.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,109 shares of company stock worth $482,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFSF. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 535,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in MutualFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

