Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) & Fidus Investment (FDUS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS: FSAM) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Fifth Street Asset Management alerts:

Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management -20.92% N/A -2.71% Fidus Investment 70.01% 8.84% 5.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Fifth Street Asset Management does not pay a dividend. Fidus Investment pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Fidus Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management $82.55 million 0.80 -$1.53 million N/A N/A Fidus Investment $68.61 million 4.94 $43.95 million $1.43 9.70

Fidus Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fifth Street Asset Management and Fidus Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidus Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.36%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments. The Company typically invests in mezzanine debt, which includes senior subordinated notes and junior secured loans. The Company structures some of its debt investments as senior secured or unitranche loans. The Company’s equity securities typically consist of either a direct minority equity investment in common or preferred stock or membership/partnership interests of a portfolio company, or it may receive warrants to buy a minority equity interest in a portfolio company in connection with a debt investment. Its investment activities are managed by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, its investment advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.