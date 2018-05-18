Fibrocell (FCSC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fibrocell (NASDAQ:FCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fibrocell Science, Inc. is an autologous cell and gene therapy company focused on developing first-in-class treatments for rare and serious skin and connective tissue diseases with high unmet medical needs. Fibrocell’s most advanced drug candidate, azficel-T, uses its FDA-approved proprietary autologous fibroblast technology and is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic dysphonia resulting from vocal cord scarring or atrophy. In collaboration with Intrexon Corporation, a leader in synthetic biology, Fibrocell is also developing gene therapies for orphan skin diseases using gene-modified autologous fibroblasts. The Company’s lead orphan gene-therapy drug candidate, FCX-007, is in late stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Fibrocell is also in pre-clinical development of FCX-013, its second gene-therapy drug candidate, for the treatment of linear scleroderma. “

FCSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fibrocell in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fibrocell in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fibrocell from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.58.

NASDAQ:FCSC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. 32,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.45. Fibrocell has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Fibrocell (NASDAQ:FCSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. research analysts expect that Fibrocell will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Security LLC grew its stake in Fibrocell by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 8,267,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 2,727,273 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Fibrocell in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fibrocell in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Fibrocell in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fibrocell by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

