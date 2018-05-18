FGL Holdings (FG) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,275,885 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 13th total of 1,914,236 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,426 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FGL during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FGL during the first quarter valued at $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FGL during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in FGL during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP raised its position in FGL by 2.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 1,215,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS initiated coverage on FGL in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FGL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FGL in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of FGL opened at $8.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. FGL has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. equities research analysts expect that FGL will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

