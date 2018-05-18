FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Itron (ITRI)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cowen raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

Shares of Itron opened at $58.15 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Itron has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $227,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $991,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $2,275,266. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

