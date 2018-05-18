FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $335,000 in Global X Lithium ETF (LIT)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $34.80 on Friday. Global X Lithium ETF has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

