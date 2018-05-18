Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact EntreMed (CASI) Stock Price

Media headlines about EntreMed (NASDAQ:CASI) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EntreMed earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4908950376242 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of EntreMed in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EntreMed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EntreMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.84. EntreMed has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $8.03.

EntreMed (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. equities analysts forecast that EntreMed will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder China Growth Fund Idg-Accel II bought 3,086,418 shares of EntreMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $9,845,673.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei-Wu He bought 3,086,419 shares of EntreMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,987.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma.

