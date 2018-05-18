Farmer Brothers (FARM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmer Brothers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Farmer Brothers from $38.50 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Farmer Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Farmer Brothers from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of Farmer Brothers traded up $0.10, hitting $26.90, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,988. The firm has a market cap of $439.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.48. Farmer Brothers has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $157.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Farmer Brothers had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. research analysts expect that Farmer Brothers will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Farmer Grossman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmer Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Farmer Brothers by 171.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Farmer Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Farmer Brothers by 27.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Farmer Brothers by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmer Brothers

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

