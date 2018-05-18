ExxonMobil (XOM) Position Increased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Grubman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. GFS Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExxonMobil opened at $81.88 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. ExxonMobil has a fifty-two week low of $81.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $68.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. ExxonMobil’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from ExxonMobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. ExxonMobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC set a $80.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs set a $92.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

