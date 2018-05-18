ExxonMobil (XOM) Holdings Reduced by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its position in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 365,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. ExxonMobil has a one year low of $81.17 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $346.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $68.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that ExxonMobil will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This is an increase from ExxonMobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.36%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Vetr lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.14 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

