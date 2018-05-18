Express Scripts (ESRX) Holdings Reduced by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,942 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Express Scripts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Express Scripts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Express Scripts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Express Scripts by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESRX shares. Mizuho set a $86.00 price objective on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.80 to $77.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Express Scripts from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Express Scripts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 19,889 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,525,287.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Everett Neville sold 4,895 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $368,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESRX opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. Express Scripts has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Express Scripts will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

