Experian (EXPN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,950 at Goldman Sachs

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs from GBX 1,940 ($26.32) to GBX 1,950 ($26.45) in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Experian from GBX 1,785 ($24.21) to GBX 1,900 ($25.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Experian to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.70) to GBX 1,800 ($24.42) in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,730 ($23.47).

Shares of Experian opened at GBX 1,813.50 ($24.60) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 1,428 ($19.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,708 ($23.17).

Experian plc, an information services company, provides data, analytics, and software solutions to businesses and organizations. The company operates through four segments: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services segment holds, protects, and manages data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent fraud.

