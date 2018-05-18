Exchange Income Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th.

Exchange Income traded up C$0.48, reaching C$35.03, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 24,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,784. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$25.80 and a twelve month high of C$37.60.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.17. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of C$263.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.90 million.

In related news, Director Edward Warkentin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.36 per share, with a total value of C$70,720.00. Also, Director Michael Pyle acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.09 per share, with a total value of C$30,090.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $159,311.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.22.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

